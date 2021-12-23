Brasil fecha 2021 na vice-liderança do ranking de seleções

Poucas nuvens
A Fifa anunciou nesta quinta-feira (23) a última edição do seu ranking de seleções em 2021. E a seleção brasileira permanece na vice-liderança da relação, que tem a Bélgica na ponta.
???????? Belgium end a fourth straight year on top ????— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 23, 2021
???????? Canada are 2021's 'Most Improved Side' ????
???? Check out the year's other big winners in the final #FIFARanking of 2021 ????
O ranking não teve nenhuma mudança no top 10 em comparação à edição anterior, com a França na 3ª posição, a Inglaterra na 4ª e a Argentina na 5ª.
Itália, Espanha, Portugal, Dinamarca e Holanda fecham o Top 10.
