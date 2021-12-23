Quinta, 23 de Dezembro de 2021
Esportes Esportes

Brasil fecha 2021 na vice-liderança do ranking de seleções

Bélgica continua na ponta e França é a 3ª colocada

23/12/2021 às 17h40
Por: Radar Nacional Fonte: EBC
A Fifa anunciou nesta quinta-feira (23) a última edição do seu ranking de seleções em 2021. E a seleção brasileira permanece na vice-liderança da relação, que tem a Bélgica na ponta.

O ranking não teve nenhuma mudança no top 10 em comparação à edição anterior, com a França na 3ª posição, a Inglaterra na 4ª e a Argentina na 5ª.

Itália, Espanha, Portugal, Dinamarca e Holanda fecham o Top 10.

