Brasil fecha 2021 na vice-liderança do ranking de seleções

A Fifa anunciou nesta quinta-feira (23) a última edição do seu ranking de seleções em 2021. E a seleção brasileira permanece na vice-liderança da relação, que tem a Bélgica na ponta.

